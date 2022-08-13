Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

