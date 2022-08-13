Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

