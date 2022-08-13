XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

