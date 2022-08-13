YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

YASKY opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.33. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

