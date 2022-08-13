YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
YASKY opened at $74.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.33. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
