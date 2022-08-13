YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

YETI Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 715,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,365. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in YETI by 5,223.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in YETI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.