YUMMY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,338.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $45,338.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.