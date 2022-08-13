Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $199.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $193.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $152.82.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

