Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.58

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.58 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.65 ($0.12). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 159,900 shares changing hands.

Zambeef Products Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.76 million and a PE ratio of 333.33.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

