Zano (ZANO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65,077.00

Zano (ZANO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Zano has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $65,077.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001942 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,396.16 or 0.99875027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00229670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00144439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00264023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005795 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,323,318 coins and its circulating supply is 11,293,818 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

