Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $171,140.07 and approximately $694.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,241,100,641 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,008,939 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

