Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $171,140.07 and approximately $694.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,241,100,641 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,008,939 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
Buying and Selling Zebi Token
Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.