ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 7.8% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $242.01 million and approximately $646,961.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,503.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063405 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

