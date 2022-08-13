Zero Price Hits $0.0130 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $153,113.08 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00312912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00084261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,764,903 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

