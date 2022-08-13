Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $145,866.08 and approximately $11,235.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

