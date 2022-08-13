ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. ZimVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

