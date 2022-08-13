ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0241 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $162,669.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 221,963,768 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

