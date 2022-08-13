ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $704,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after acquiring an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,915,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 211,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 206,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,808,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

