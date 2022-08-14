10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

