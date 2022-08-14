1,117 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.