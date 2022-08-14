127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect 127619 (MDN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.