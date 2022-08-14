127619 (MDN.TO) (MDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDNGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect 127619 (MDN.TO) to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

(Get Rating)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for 127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN)

