15,998 Shares in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 18.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

