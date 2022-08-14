17,599 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

