2,882 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
