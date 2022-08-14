3,185 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.82 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.