6,056 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Purchased by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 584,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 138,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.6 %

SHYF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.67. 129,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,538. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

