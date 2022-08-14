749 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $307.99 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.