7,617 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

