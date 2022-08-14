8,582 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,582 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,078,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,938,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 181,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,132,000 after purchasing an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $50.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.