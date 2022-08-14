9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Update

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 17,757.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,061,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NMTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.44. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

