Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

ABT stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

