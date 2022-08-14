Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,138 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 2.47% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Castellan Group raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $87.62 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.04.

