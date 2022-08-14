Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASGI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

