Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ASGI opened at $19.06 on Friday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
