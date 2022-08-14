Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE ACP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,490. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.