ACENT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $426,610.00 (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $426,610.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.