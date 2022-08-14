Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

