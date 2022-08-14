AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AdTheorent Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ADTH opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

AdTheorent Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

