Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15,776.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

