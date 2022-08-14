Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ITB stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

