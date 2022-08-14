Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.02.

Further Reading

