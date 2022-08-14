Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.83 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

