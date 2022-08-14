Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $597,211. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.