Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IETC stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88.

