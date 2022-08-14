Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

