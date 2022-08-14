Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ICLN opened at $23.55 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

