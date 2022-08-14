Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $135.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

