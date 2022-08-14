AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWMC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

