Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.13. Affimed shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 958,619 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Affimed Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $376.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

