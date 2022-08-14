Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 32,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.
Affirm Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.