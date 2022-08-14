Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in July

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,730,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 32,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 20.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Affirm Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

