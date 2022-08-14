Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,464,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $4.73 on Friday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Nomura upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

