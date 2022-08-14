Agree Realty Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 152.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

ADC stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 653.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $284,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

