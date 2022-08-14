AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.